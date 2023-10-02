80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

House fire ruptures gas line, causing flames to spread to second home, firefighters say

People all escaped safely

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, East side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters found themselves facing double trouble as they arrived at the scene of a house fire on the far East side early Monday.

According to a battalion chief, fire crews expected to find fire outside one home as they pulled into the Lakeside neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

RELATED: 2 far East Side homes destroyed by overnight fire; residents make it safely out, SAFD says

However, when they turned onto the 5800 block of Lake Bluff, they found the fire was not only consuming that home but spreading to a second one.

Firefighters say all the people living in those homes escaped safely on their own.

They went to work, attacking the flames.

But they say the fire quickly got the upper hand when a gas line ruptured.

The flames spread into the attic of both homes, destroying them.

As of late Monday morning, fire investigators still had not determined the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email