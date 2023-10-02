House fire ruptures gas line, causing flames to spread to second home, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters found themselves facing double trouble as they arrived at the scene of a house fire on the far East side early Monday.

According to a battalion chief, fire crews expected to find fire outside one home as they pulled into the Lakeside neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m.

However, when they turned onto the 5800 block of Lake Bluff, they found the fire was not only consuming that home but spreading to a second one.

Firefighters say all the people living in those homes escaped safely on their own.

They went to work, attacking the flames.

But they say the fire quickly got the upper hand when a gas line ruptured.

The flames spread into the attic of both homes, destroying them.

As of late Monday morning, fire investigators still had not determined the cause of the fire.