VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less

SAN ANTONIO – VITA San Antonio officially kicked off its free tax return preparation season on Wednesday during a media briefing at Family Service Presa Community Center.

VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

Last year, the program helped more than 26,000 individuals and families file their tax returns.

“VITA is a collaboration between the IRS and the community to provide free, safe, reliable tax preparation assistance to families that earned less than $65,000 last year,” District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran said.

The city, along with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, Catholic Charities’ local education initiatives, businesses, and financial institutions, works with the Internal Revenue Service to make this free service possible.

Chris Martin, CEO of United Way San Antonio and Bexar County, said that, thanks to a $100,000 investment, coalition members can sign up volunteers who will serve as tax professionals to help low-income families file their returns.

One of those volunteers is Billy Cox, who has been volunteering for seven years. He said he has helped more than 1,000 families, and that every year the experience is rewarding.

“[There is] nothing like sitting in front of some people and you’ve given them something that they cannot imagine how they would get it without spending money that they don’t have,” Cox said.

Volunteers undergo hours of training and are then certified as tax preparers.

“They have classes, we teach you how to be a tax preparer,” Cox said. “We teach you all the skills that you need to do a tax return; you then take an IRS test. When you pass it, you can then choose a site to volunteer.”

Before the tax returns are submitted, Cox said a veteran tax preparer reviews the documents.

More people may take advantage of the free income tax this year since several new tax changes are now in effect after lawmakers passed President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill last year.

Among the new tax changes is the new senior deduction, which allows filers age 65 and older to claim a new deduction of up to $6,000.

Another example is a deduction of up to $10,000 in paid interest on a loan used to buy a new vehicle assembled in the United States.

The standard deduction has also increased for individuals, heads of households, and married couples filing jointly.

Financial experts believe tax refunds could increase by about $1,000 per household this year.

Those with an income of $65,000 or less are encouraged to use the free VITA program to ensure they do not leave any money on the table.

VITA volunteers will work at 12 locations across San Antonio, with hours varying by site. Locations can be found here.

You will also find a list of documents and paperwork you will need to bring for volunteers to complete and submit your tax return.

VITA San Antonio will be preparing taxes for free now until April 15, which is Tax Day.

