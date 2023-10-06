New event featuring Mexican wines coming to the Southside

Vinos y Tacos is a new-of-its-kind event for the Southside of San Antonio.

Live from the Southside and Casa Guipzot have teamed up together for the event. Organizers hope this helps bring people together in this part of our city.

“That’s our goal with this event, to get our community to relax and connect with one another in this pretty place that we have on the Southside,” said April Monterrosa, Publisher for Live from the Southside Magazine.

The Vinos y Tacos event will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

During the event, there will be wine tastings, charcuterie classes, local food trucks and speakers.

“People travel to the hill country and California for these wine and nature experiences and they’ll get to experience that here on the Southside of San Antonio,” Monterrosa said.

It is important to note that this event is 21+ and no children are allowed. If you are interested in attending, click here.