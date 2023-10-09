New partnership between dog groomers, humane society gives hope for pets waiting to be adopted

KSAT 12 looks at a new program between dog groomers and the Bulverde Area Humane Society that tries to help pets waiting to be adopted.

SAN ANTONIO – A new partnership between the Bulverde Area Humane Society and Stone Oak’s For the Love of Dogs dog grooming salon is making it a mission to help animals waiting to be adopted while assisting new adopter’s wallets.

Groomers with the For The Love of Dogs are gearing up to groom new pets, for free, that are added to the Bulverde Area Humane Society and get them looking fresh and ready for adoption.

The two companies want to make it easier for new pet parents adjusting to an extra family member and hopes the new partnership helps to empty its shelters.

Along with a “reset groom,” they are excited to announce that anybody who adopts a new furry friend from the Bulverde Area Humane Society will receive a welcome packet with a 20% off coupon for a discounted grooming or a new pet accessory through For the Love of Dogs.