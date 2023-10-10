San Antonio International Airport breaks ground on new facility that will add ground gates

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport is breaking ground on a new Ground Load Facility that will add capacity and ground gates, allowing for the increase of domestic and international flights.

Construction will start on Tuesday morning with a groundbreaking. Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Manager Erik Walsh and airport Director Jesus Saenz are among the guests at the event.

The new facility in Terminal A will add three ground gates as the airport continues to grow its service offerings.

In the past few weeks, city and airport leaders announced the first nonstop flight to Europe, which will launch in May, and additional nonstop flights to Mexico.

The Ground Load Facility is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project was funded by a $20 million grant the airport received from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grant was part of the $5 billion allocated to the FAA in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in 2022. Of that, $750 million was allocated to medium-hub airports.

When the City of San Antonio announced the project in February, a news release stated leaders traveled to Washington D.C. numerous times since the bill was passed to advocate for funding for the airport.

The city is also hoping to have a new terminal completed by mid-2028. The new terminal, which can fit up to 17 new gates, would be more than twice as large as Terminal A and more than three times the size of Terminal B.