San Antonio International Airport offers new nonstop flight to Queretaro, Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) is once again adding a new nonstop international destination to its service offerings, this time to Queretaro, Mexico.

The ultra-low-cost airline Viva Aerobus will begin flying to Queretaro from San Antonio starting Dec. 1.

“Queretaro is an important destination when it comes to both business and leisure travel,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System.

The new route will fly out of San Antonio International Airport on Mondays and Fridays. The A321 Aerobus aircraft will have 240 seats.

Flights will depart San Antonio at 6:05 p.m. and arrive at Queretaro International Airport at 8:10 p.m.

Flights from Queretaro International Airport will leave at 2:45 p.m. and arrive at San Antonio International at 8:10 p.m.

Additionally, SAT will expand its nonstop service from San Antonio to Mexico City (MEX) and Leon/Guanajuato (BJX).

Flights from SAT to MEX will increase from six times a week to daily in December. And, flights from SAT to BJX will increase to three times a week in March 2024.

Queretaro is SAT’s 43rd nonstop destination and seventh international destination in addition to Guadalajara, Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico City, Monterrey, Cancun and Frankfurt, Germany.