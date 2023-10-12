Family Dollar issues huge recall of over-the-counter meds, toothpaste

Toothpaste to Tylenol, hundreds of products and over-the-counter medications sold at Family Dollar stores in Texas and 22 other states are under mass recall.

The products are being recalled after the store kept them outside of the labeled room temperature requirements and then shipped them around the country from June 1 to Sept. 21, when they continued to be sold until Oct. 4, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

So far, there have been no reports of illness.

The list of items affected includes name-brand antacids, eye drops, cold medicines, foot powder, laxatives, mouthwash and many more. The seven-page list can be seen here.

Customers who bought the products can return them to Family Dollar without a receipt and receive a refund.

Onewheel e-skateboards recalled

Future Motion is recalling all models of its Onewheel electric skateboards after four known deaths were linked to the products, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“Future Motion has received dozens of reports of incidents involving the electric skateboards, including four reported deaths between 2019 and 2021 and injuries such as traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage,” CPSC said in the recall notice.

In three of the deaths, the rider was not wearing a helmet.

The self-balancing skateboards can stop balancing if the board’s limits are exceeded and riders may crash.

The recall affects 300,000 boards. Certain models are eligible for a new safety update.

The company is launching a “haptic buzz” alert function that riders can hear and feel when they may be in danger of crashing. The safety update will be made available for the Onewheel GT model in one week, and the Pint X, Pint and XR within six weeks, the company said. The original Onewheel and the Onewheel+ aren’t eligible for the update.

Air Fryer recall

More than 6,000 air fryers are being recalled because they can catch fire.

This recall involves Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. There have been nine reports of fryers catching fire, burning or smoking.

The were sold on Amazon between May 2019 and October 2020.

Secura is offering a free replacement of another product or an Amazon gift card.

Baby lovey recall

Parent alert. Nearly a half-million loveys for baby are recalled because they are a choking danger.

Little Sleepies recalled its Sleepyhead Lovey and Bandana Bibs because the label can detach and a child could choke on it.

The blankets and bibs were sold nationwide from February 2021 through September 2023.

Customers are encouraged to remove the care label ore return the product for a refund.