San Antonio International Airport offers new nonstop flight to Torreon, Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio International Airport (SAT) added a new nonstop international destination to its service offerings, this time to Torreon, Mexico.

The ultra-low-cost airline Viva Aerobus will begin flying to Torreon from San Antonio starting June 1, 2024.

“The addition of Torreon is a strategic decision when it comes to both business and leisure travel,” said Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the San Antonio Airport System.

The new route will fly out of San Antonio International Airport on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The A320 Aerobus aircraft will have 186 seats.

Flights will depart San Antonio at 12:20 p.m. and arrive at Torreon International Airport at 1:00 p.m.

Flights from Torreon International Airport will leave at 2:00 p.m. and arrive at San Antonio International at 4:40 p.m.

Additionally, SAT will expand its nonstop service from San Antonio to Mexico City (MEX) and Leon/Guanajuato (BJX).

Flights from SAT to BJX will increase to three times a week in March 2024. Then, they will increase to four times a week in June 2024.

Torreon is SAT’s 44th nonstop destination and eighth international destination in addition to Guadalajara, Leon/Guanajuato, Mexico City, Monterrey, Cancun and Frankfurt, Germany.

San Antonio International Airport Adds Eighth Nonstop International Destination (San Antonio International Airport)