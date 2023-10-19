2 teens hospitalized, 1 critical, after crashing car during joyride in Castle Hills, police say

A joy ride ends in Castle Hills for 2 teens after a crash on NW Military.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in the hospital, one in critical condition, after they crashed a car during a joyride in Castle Hills early Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Northwest Military Highway, near Loop 410.

According to Castle Hills police, a 15-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister had taken a car from their stepfather without his knowledge and were spotted by officers speeding on West Avenue. That’s when, police say, officers followed the vehicle as it sped more than 90 mph on Northwest Military Highway.

Police said the teenagers’ drive came to end when they crashed the vehicle into a border wall.

Emergency crews found the driver under the steering wheel with both arms broken and the passenger in the front seat.

The 15-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition. His 13-year-old sister was also transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the stepfather was called and he didn’t even know the car was gone.

The Castle Hills Police Department, the Castle Hills Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.