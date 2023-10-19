San Antonio River Authority endorses Prop. 6, aimed at strengthening Texas’ water infrastructure

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority’s (SARA) Board of Directors adopted a resolution endorsing Proposition 6, which would — if approved by voters in November — create more investments in Texas’ water infrastructure and finance water projects.

Proposition 6 would create the Texas Water Fund, which would help to designate future investments in comprehensive water infrastructure efforts across the state.

Some of the objectives of the fund include prioritizing water infrastructure projects in rural areas based on risk and need, a statewide water public awareness program and executing water loss mitigation projects, among others.

Board of Directors Chairman Jim Campbell recognized the resolution’s passing.

“The River Authority board of directors previously passed a resolution in support of the Flood Infrastructure Fund in 2019, and today, we extend that support for additional state funds to advance water resources across the state,” Campbell said.

The decision was made at a board meeting in Goliad on Wednesday.

During the 88th Texas Legislature earlier this year, a package of bills was passed to aid Texas’ ailing water systems; they included Senate Joint Resolution 75, Senate Bill 28 and Senate Bill 30, among several other water-related bills. To see a list of those bills, click here.

Senate Bill 28 and Senate Joint Resolution 75 were passed. The bill would provide financial assistance to the Texas Water Development Board, the agency responsible for the fund.

SARA believes the support for Proposition 6 underscores a needed critical response to water management capabilities amid challenging environmental conditions, such as drought conditions exacerbating existing water infrastructure.

The fund’s creation is contingent on whether voters choose to support Proposition 6 during the November election.

There are 14 state constitutional amendments that voters can approve or deny. Your ballot could look different depending on where you live in Bexar County.

Dates & Deadlines for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, election:

Monday, Oct. 23 - First day of early voting.

Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the sixth day after Election Day.