🗳 FULL BALLOT: Nov. 7 state constitutional amendment, general, special, charter and bond election

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s November election isn’t a presidential election and does not include any federal offices, but there are 14 state constitutional amendments that voters can approve or deny.

The propositions were sent to the ballot by state lawmakers and many will either create or alter state funds or affect taxes.

For a good explainer on all of the propositions, you can read this article. (The full explainers are toward the bottom.)

Depending on where you live in Bexar County, your ballot could also have other items including for director at large of the San Antonio River Authority as well as elections in Converse, Helotes, Hill Country Village and Schertz.

Dates & Deadlines for the Tuesday, November 7, 2023, election

Tuesday, Oct. 10 - Last day to register to vote.

Monday, Oct. 23 - First day of early voting.

Friday, Oct. 27 - Last day to apply for a ballot by mail. (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.)

Friday, Nov. 3 - Last day of early voting.

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - Election Day. Absentee/mail-in ballots must be postmarked or delivered by hand by 7 p.m. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the fifth day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the sixth day after Election Day.

Full Ballot

Here’s a look at the full Joint Constitutional Amendment, General, Special, Charter and Bond Election ballot in Bexar County:

Constitutional Amendment Election

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1 — ″The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2 — “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3 — ″The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4 — ″The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5 — ″The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6 — ″The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7 — ″The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8 — ″The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 9 — ″The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 10 — ″The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 11 — ″The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 12 — ″The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 13 — ″The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 14 — ″The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

San Antonio River Authority - General Election

For Director at Large

Per H.B. No. 1535, 88th Leg., R.S. 2023: The person who receives the highest number of votes shall serve a four-year term ending in 2027. The second-place candidate shall serve a two-year term ending in 2025

Vote for none, one or two

Joseph “Joedy” Yglesias

Patrice Melancon

Dan Rossiter

Joel Solis

Liza Gonzalez Barratachea

City of Converse - General Election

For Mayor

Al Suarez

Deborah James

For Council, Place No. 1

Jacqueline Angulo

Stephanie Gonzalez

Michael B. Meyer

For Council, Place No. 3

Kassandra Leon

Nancy M. Droneburg

For Council, Place No. 5

Stacey L. Adams, Sr.

Christopher L. Clark

City of Converse - Charter Election

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition A — “Shall the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended throughout to replace gender-specific language with gender-neutral language?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition B — “Shall Section 1.02(A) of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to conform with the Texas Local Government Code by removing reference to the city’s authority of unilateral and limited-purpose annexation.”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition C — “Shall Section 1.06 of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to replace the word “slum” with “the clearance of dilapidated/unsafe property.”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition D — “Shall Section 2.11 of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to add language identifying The Council as being composed of the Mayor and six Council persons?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition E — “Shall Section 3.02 of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to add that no candidate may file for office who is in an adverse party in a current litigation with the City of Converse?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition F — “Shall Section 3.02 of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to add that a candidate who was previously resigned from City Council may not file for office of a period of two (2) years from their effective date unless the resignation was for due cause?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition G — “Shall Section 3.04(A) of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to delete canvassing language that the returns of every municipal election shall be delivered from the election officials to the City Secretary at City Hall not later than Twelve hours after the closing of the polls and one extra copy shall be delivered to the Mayor at this time?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition H — “Shall Section 2015 of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended by adding language to define resignation by Due Cause as when a member of City Council resigns in writing to the City Council for reasons under the Family and Medical Leave Act, Military Leave, Work-Related Matters, Relocation Purposes, or Announces their Candidacy as provided by Section 2.15A of the charter?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition I — “Shall Section 4.07(C) of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to delete the word “technical” from defects in a recall petition?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition J — “Shall Section 5.01(A) of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to add language to read that However, the 6-month residency requirements may be extended at the will of the City Council?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition K — “Shall Section 5.01 (B)(12) of the City of Converse Home Rule Charter be amended to read the The City Manager shall facilitate the minimum hours of annual municipal training for each Mayor/Councilperson as prescribed by Section 2.14 Education of this Charter?”

CITY OF CONVERSE - Proposition L — “Shall Section 8.10(C)(1) of the City of Converse Home Rule charter be amended to read that the Charter Review Commission shall meet as often as necessary to complete their review and formulate their proposed amendments not later than 78 days preceding the General Election of that fiscal year?”

Green Valley Special Utility District – General Election

Board of Directors - At Large

Vote for none, one, two or three

Bob Roberson

Nicholas A. (Nick) Sherman

Joey Neve

Shari McDaniel

City of Helotes - Special Election

CITY OF HELOTES - PROPOSITION A — The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Helotes, Texas at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized

City of Hill Country Village – Special Election

CITY OF HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE – PROPOSITION A — ”Reauthorizing the local sales and use tax in the City of Hill Country Village at the rate of 1/2 of 1% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.”

CITY OF HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE – PROPOSITION B — ”Authorizing the City Council of the City of Hill Country Village to spend up to $3,000,000 in the proceeds of the City’s general obligation bonds previously issued for certain street improvements for the purpose of constructing a new municipal building/city hall on the City’s property on Aspen Lane.”

CITY OF HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE – PROPOSITION C — ”Authorizing the City Council of the City of Hill Country Village to sell as Zoned R-2 residential up to approximately 14 acres of City-owned property generally bordering Bitters Road and currently zoned R-2 residential and using the proceeds of this sale for the purpose of constructing a new municipal building/city hall on the City’s property on Aspen Lane.”

City of Schertz - General Election

FOR COUNCIL MEMBER, PLACE 3

Paul Macaluso

Tyrone Taylor

FOR COUNCIL MEMBER, PLACE 4

Danielle Craig

Robert Carl Marks, Jr.

Michael Armstrong

Tiffany M. Gibson

FOR COUNCIL MEMBER, PLACE 5

Paul J. Kendzior

Robert M. Westbrook

City of Windcrest - General Election

For Council, Place 4

Marcus Yax

Billy Gipson

For Council, Place 5

Belinda Hill-Herbst

Adam Astleford

For Mayor

Dan Reese (unopposed)

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District - General Election

For Trustee, Place No. 2

Alberto Ramirez

Margaret A. Carlin

For Trustee, Place No. 1

Jerry Perkins (unopposed)

For Trustee, Place No. 3

Letticia Sever (unopposed)

View the full sample ballot below: