Haven for Hope seeks coat and jacket donations

SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope is organizing a fall coat drive on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The ‘Coata-palooza’ donation drive is all about collecting coats for a cause to help neighbors in our communities stay warm as the temperatures begin to drop. Each year, Haven for Hope issues up to 1700 coats and jackets to sheltered and unsheltered individuals in an effort to provide them with the seasonal clothing they need in South Texas.

As the largest shelter in the city, Haven for Hope provides a safe place for families, men, women and children connecting them to much-needed resources that help transform their lives out of homelessness or hardship.

Fall outerwear collected during ‘Coata-palooza’ will directly benefit families and individuals who reside at the shelter. The donations will also be given out to unsheltered people through the Haven for Hope outreach program.

Terri Behling, Director of Communications at Haven for Hope said it isn’t uncommon to see their clients come with very little belongings because their clients have very limited storage space, if any at all. Donations from ‘Coata-palooza’ help to fulfill a basic need.

“As the temperatures start to cool down after a long and hot summer, we want to ensure that our clients and the unsheltered individuals in our community have coats or jackets to get through the winter season. We will accept gently used lightweight jackets, hoodies, heavy jackets, fleeces, and sweaters during our Coata-palooza Coats for a Cause Drive.”

Anyone wishing to donate can bring new or gently used jackets of all sizes, for any age or gender, to Haven for Hope, located at 1 Haven for Hope Way, San Antonio, TX.

Fleece hoodies, heavy coats, or lightweight jackets are acceptable. Another contribution option is to purchase any of the much-needed items from their Amazon Wishlist for donation.

Haven for Hope’s mission is to offer a place of hope and new beginnings by providing, coordinating, and delivering an efficient system of care for people experiencing homelessness in San Antonio.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.