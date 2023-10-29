Portion of Interstate 10 on Northwest Side closed due to major accident

Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Camp Bullis.

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side is closed on Sunday morning due to a major crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation states the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed at Camp Bullis. All traffic is being diverted to the La Cantera Parkway exit.

Drivers should expect delays, TxDOT says.

Information about the crash is unknown at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

