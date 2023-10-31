46º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BCSO searches for man accused of livestreaming dog shooting

BCSO received tips that he streamed the shooting online

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime Stoppers, Wanted, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old man who they say possibly streamed himself shooting a dog.

David Guerra-Macias is wanted for deadly conduct with a firearm, according to Crime Stoppers.

A Crime Stoppers report states that BCSO received tips about Guerra-Macias possibly shooting a dog in a residential area and streaming it online.

BCSO was already aware of the incident and had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in searching for him.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter