BCSO searches for man accused of livestreaming dog shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 21-year-old man who they say possibly streamed himself shooting a dog.

David Guerra-Macias is wanted for deadly conduct with a firearm, according to Crime Stoppers.

A Crime Stoppers report states that BCSO received tips about Guerra-Macias possibly shooting a dog in a residential area and streaming it online.

BCSO was already aware of the incident and had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in searching for him.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Read also: