SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for suspects in murder of two 23-year-olds

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting two 23-year-old men in July.

SAPD responded to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. on July 21, 2023, at the Alon at Castle Hills Apartments in the 1830 block of Lockhill Selma Road.

Police said Jeremy Sanchez and Aaron Espinosa were meeting someone at the complex at the time of the shooting.

The two men and their vehicle were eventually reported missing.

Officials say their families attempted to reach them via telephone but could not reach them.

Investigators say the men’s bodies were later found on July 25 off the 100 block of Mauermann Road.

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking information leading to the identification and location of the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.