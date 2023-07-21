Gunfire erupts outside North Side apartment complex; no reports of injuries, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after gunfire rang out at a North Side apartment complex late Thursday night.

Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the Alon at Castle Hills Apartments in the 1830 block of Lockhill Selma Road, not far from West Avenue and Loop 410 after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find as many as four or five vehicles all fleeing the scene. One car in the parking lot was struck by all the gunfire, police said.

SAPD said they are now waiting to see if someone was hurt in the shooting. As of now, they don’t have any reports of injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.