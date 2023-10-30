SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for 3 shooters, getaway driver after woman killed at car wash

Meagan “Summer” Renee Turner was shot on Oct. 18, 2023, at the Bubble Zone Carwash at 4239 N. Foster Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for multiple people who gunned down a woman at a car wash on the Northeast Side earlier this month.

Meagan “Summer” Renee Turner was shot just after 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Bubble Zone Carwash at 4239 N. Foster Road.

When officers arrived, they found Turner in the backseat of an SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Crime Stoppers report states Turner was vacuuming the backseat of the SUV when a suspect vehicle parked nearby.

Three people exited the car, ran to Turner’s vehicle and fired multiple shots into her SUV, police said.

The three people then ran back to the suspect vehicle, which had a driver inside.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and finding the three shooters and the driver involved in the incident.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

