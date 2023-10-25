SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in fatal 2023 shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips from the public in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in 2023.

Brandon Caldwell was fatally shot around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023, at the Ivy Apartments in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

Police said Caldwell went to the complex to contact his ex-girlfriend and got into a “minor physical altercation” with her boyfriend in the parking lot.

Caldwell walked away from the fight and back toward his van but realized he had lost some jewelry and returned to the apartment to look for it, police said.

As Caldwell walked back to his van to leave, an unknown shooter fired multiple shots from the side of an apartment building, police said.

Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to a felony arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

