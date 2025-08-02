4 children accused of vandalizing Castle Hills homes, vehicles in hate crime, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Four children under 15 are accused of vandalizing homes, vehicles and fences in Castle Hills with slurs, antisemitic rhetoric and graphic imagery on Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Neighbors told KSAT they started to see people running around and spray-painting around 7 a.m. in the 14000 block of George Road.

San Antonio police have identified a total of 20 victims.

“I was trying to sleep in a little bit, but somebody kept banging on the door, and it was the police, and they were like, ‘Hey, your vehicle’s been, you know, involved in some kind of activity with graffiti’,” said neighbor Matthew H.

Matthew’s two trucks were spray-painted with slurs, graphic imagery and crude language.

Fortunately, he said a separate group of kids from the neighborhood came together to help him buff the paint off his car.

"WD-40 works great, actually. And it’s a little messy, but it works good for the most part, and it got a lot of this stuff out of here," Matthew said. “It’s a work truck, so I don’t really care. I’d rather not have pink graffiti on it, but we all got it out and the kids buffed it all out.”

Two other vehicles were spray-painted with religious and racially defamatory slurs, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

An SAPD officer also found two empty spray paint cans matching the colors used behind a residence on the block.

The vandalism case is being investigated as a hate crime, police said.

“(When I was a kid) we’d be in the cul-de-sac shooting hoops or doing something outside. Nowadays, there’s too much brain rot," Matthew said.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s property crimes unit at 210-207-8326.

Read also: