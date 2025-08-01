San Antonio man found guilty on 20 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

Ramsey Joshua Clark, formerly known as Leonard Freeman.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was found guilty of 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to court records.

Ramsey Joshua Clark, 80, was in possession of the photos and videos in July 2022, according to a court document.

Clark was arrested on three counts of the charge the following September, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

A social media account owned by Clark was reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s Cyber TipLine, the release stated, and he later confessed to owning and viewing the abusive materials.

Court records show Clark legally changed his name in 2019 from Leonard Freeman to Ramsey Joshua Clark.

As Leonard Freeman, he was convicted of murder with malice aforethought in 1983 in Atascosa County, court records state. Nearly twenty years prior, he was also convicted of burglary with intent to commit theft in 1966.

Clark had been released on bond during his trial, which began Tuesday, court officials told KSAT.

He was taken into custody on Friday after a Bexar County jury found him guilty of the charges.

Court officials say Clark’s sentencing will be held this October.

