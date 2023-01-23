55º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man killed in East Side shooting, suspects on the run, police say

Officers believe the shooting stemmed from an argument involving several people

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Tags: East Side, Crime, Shooting, SAPD, Police
A man was killed in a shooting on the East Side and San Antonio police are searching for the suspects responsible. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his early 20s is dead after being shot multiple times on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between several people.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

None of the suspects have been identified as of yet and no arrests have been made.

At last check, officers were interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

Further details are limited and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram