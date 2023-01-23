Man killed in East Side shooting, suspects on the run, police say

A man was killed in a shooting on the East Side and San Antonio police are searching for the suspects responsible.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his early 20s is dead after being shot multiple times on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between several people.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

None of the suspects have been identified as of yet and no arrests have been made.

At last check, officers were interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

Further details are limited and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

