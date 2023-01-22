62º

Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

SAPD responds to crash on West Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen.

Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing the street heading westbound when an SUV “backing out” struck the man.

The driver did stop to render aid. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD.

SAPD is working to identify the man, as he had no ID.

Additionally, police said charges are not expected to be filed against the driver.

