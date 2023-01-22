Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot by one of his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street.

Police said the man was cutting his grass with a lawnmower when he got into an argument with his neighbor. The situation escalated when his neighbor pulled a gun and shot him, according to SAPD.

The man who was shot was taken by EMS to an area hospital. At last check, he is in stable condition.

Officers said the neighbor who shot the man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

