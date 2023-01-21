Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show

Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder.

Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County court records.

His charges stem from an incident on Oct. 25, 2022, when San Antonio police were initially called to the 4400 block of Parkwood for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his neck, sitting in a chair inside an illegal gambling establishment, according to an affidavit.

Officers performed first aid on the injured man before EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital.

On Nov. 2, the medical examiner was notified of the man’s death at the hospital, an affidavit states. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators said Sosa was armed with a handgun when he forced his way inside an office at the establishment. He allegedly pointed his gun at three people inside and demanded a money box.

Sosa took an undisclosed amount of cash, the money box and other items belonging to the victims in the office before he walked out, police said.

Two other suspects, who haven’t been identified, went inside the office after Sosa left and demanded more items from the victims inside, according to SAPD. One of those items was a woman’s purse, and one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, police said.

Upon further investigation, police were able to obtain surveillance video weeks after the incident, showing what happened before and after the robbery.

The footage showed Sosa running up to the front of the building and pointing his handgun at a man, forcing him inside of the business, SAPD said. Sosa then went inside, rushed into the game room area, and was seen raising a gun toward the man, the affidavit states.

The man was seen on video sitting in a chair with his hands interlocked before he was shot in the neck by Sosa, police said. The two other suspects arrived moments later and another suspect was caught on camera waiting outside.

Sosa reportedly ran from the scene on foot after the robbery before getting into a white SUV with the three other suspects. They took off in an unknown direction.

Police said the victims’ statements matched what was seen on the surveillance footage. At last check, the three other suspects are not in custody.

According to court records, Sosa’s bond is set at $500,000 for the capital murder charge and $100,000 for each aggravated robbery charge.

