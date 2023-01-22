Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man with a large cut across his face from his forehead down to his upper lip.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, he is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said officers followed a blood trail that lead to an apartment with a suspect, a 33-year-old man, inside.

The suspect came out of the apartment without incident and was found in possession of a knife and pistol, SAPD said.

An investigation revealed that two women were fighting when the victim began to assault one of the women.

The suspect told officers he then fought the victim, who later pulled a gun which led the suspect to cut him across the face and take the pistol away.

Detectives arrived on the scene and are determining if charges would be filed on the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.