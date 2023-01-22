49º

SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 6600 block of W Commerce St

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex.

SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street.

Police said various residents reported an unknown man in the parking lot fired multiple shots into the building.

Upon arrival, officers did not find anyone injured. However, they did find bullet casings along with vehicles and buildings that were struck by gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

