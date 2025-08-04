Barricaded suspect in East Side home arrested after nearly four-hour standoff, police say

An hourslong standoff between San Antonio police and a man who barricaded himself inside an East Side home came to an end on Monday afternoon.

San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the home on a shooting call just after 11 a.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Longview Drive. The home is located in a neighborhood near the intersection of East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road.

Upon arrival, authorities said the suspect — a 40-year-old man — had fired a handgun and physically assaulted a 35-year-old woman inside the home.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone inside the home was struck by gunfire, how many times the gun went off and how the man and woman know each other.

Police also said what led up to the altercation is unknown.

According to a preliminary SAPD report, the woman and her two children were able to flee the home and meet with responding officers.

Approximately four hours later, police officers said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

SAPD said the scene of the incident remains active and its investigation is ongoing.

