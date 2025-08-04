Man arrested for stealing over $15K in payroll from far west Bexar County bar, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $15,000 from his workplace by repeatedly depositing forged payroll checks, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson Octavio Hernandez-Flores, 20, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday and charged with forgery of a financial instrument, jail records show.

Deputies said they responded to the forgery report Friday at the 90 Proof Bar in the 11800 block of U.S. Highway 90.

The bar’s owner told deputies a financial accountant found multiple unauthorized transactions linked to an employee, according to the post.

Hernandez-Flores allegedly used a mobile banking app to repeatedly deposit altered payroll checks, the sheriff’s office said, exploiting delays in the bank’s fraud detection system.

Investigators said Hernandez-Flores admitted to stealing a total of $15,948.75.

Hernandez-Flores was arrested while working at the bar, according to the sheriff’s office, and taken into custody without incident.

