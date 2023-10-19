71º
Suspects on the run after fatally shooting woman outside car wash

Police are looking for three men in connection with the shooting

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

A woman was gunned down outside of a car wash and died from her injuries. Now, San Antonio police are trying to find the suspects responsible. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was gunned down outside of a car wash and died from her injuries. Now, San Antonio police are trying to find the suspects responsible.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at a car wash in the 4200 block of N Foster Road on the Northeast Side.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a woman between 28-30 years old, shot multiple times. She died at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody, but police said they’re looking for three men in connection with the shooting.

Further details on what led to the incident or the suspects involved are limited.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

