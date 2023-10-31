Man hit by vehicle, killed on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally hit by a vehicle on Highway 90 on Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened at around 10:40 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 before Acme Road on the West Side.

Police said the man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was hit on the main lanes of the highway and landed on a ramp.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver that hit him fled.

Police said there were no witnesses. No information about the vehicle that hit him was released.

The incident is under investigation.

