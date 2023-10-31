Man shot in car drives to store for help, taken to hospital in critical condition

San Antonio police are looking for a person who they say shot a man in his car on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in the area of Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a person who they say shot a man in his car on Monday night on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Loop 410 and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Police said a man entered a vehicle with another man and, for some reason, shot him in the chest.

The shooter then exited the victim’s vehicle and fled in another car, police said.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was able to drive to a convenience store nearby to call for help. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating if the suspect and victim met for a possible drug deal.

Read also: