Jourdanton PD searching for man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’

JOURDANTON, Texas – The Jourdanton Police Department is warning the public to be aware of a wanted man on the run who is believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

David Garcia escaped on foot from police Monday afternoon from a residence on County Road 431, police said.

Police said they attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Garcia when he fled the residence.

Jourdanton PD encourages anyone in the area of Highway 97 and County Road 431 area to lock their vehicles and residences. Any sighting can be reported to 911.

It is unknown what charges Garcia is facing at this time.