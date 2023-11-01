47º
Loss prevention officer shot while confronting shoplifters at North Star Mall, SAPD says

Suspect remains at large

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway after a loss prevention officer was shot at North Star Mall Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the incident just before 8:00 p.m. at Macy’s in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

SAPD said a man in his 40s and a woman were attempting to shoplift when a loss prevention officer confronted them at the breezeway entrance of the store.

The man then shot the officer in the leg and fled, said police.

Officers found the injured loss prevention officer inside a storage room. She was taken to the hospital and is reported to be stable.

Officials say the shooter was believed to have re-entered the mall. SAPD evacuated the store, and officers, including K-9′s, searched the area.

The suspect remains at large, said SAPD.

