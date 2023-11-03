Here are some sales even before Black Friday

With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all here this month, November is prime time for deals and holiday shopping. But you don’t necessarily have to wait until the end of the month.

“This year we are expecting the prices you see right now to remain consistent all the way through Black Friday,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “This means you can start shopping and saving now without worrying about missing out on those blockbuster deals later on.”

Here are some of Consumer Reports’ top-rated products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Whether it’s for a student, music lover, frequent traveler, or gamer, give the gift of noise-canceling wireless headphones. The Sony Wireless Earbuds are currently $248 at Amazon, and Crutchfield.

Next, a tablet is nice for someone who likes to stream video and play games. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is as low as $547.99 at Walmart. CR says the top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance.

Over to the kitchen now, where air fryers are still hot. The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is $59.99 at Amazon. The air fryer comes in at the top of all air fryers in CR’s ratings.

And if you know someone who goes gaga for high-end kitchen gadgets, a portable ice maker is a cool idea. The GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker is now $499 at Amazon.

And is there anything you should wait for until Black Friday?

“The one thing you should wait until Black Friday to buy is a new TV,” Gordon said. “Year after year we see TVs are always at their best possible price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. So if you’re thinking about buying a new set, wait until then.

However, the 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is currently $1,597.99 at Abt Electronics and Walmart, but could go down in price even more during Black Friday sales.

If you’re looking for something else this month, Consumer Reports says there should also be sales on laptops and computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Find more Consumer Reports content on KSAT.com here