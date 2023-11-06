Man in critical condition after being shot outside West Side corner store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot outside a corner store on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Zarzamora Street, not far from West Laurel Street and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, two men were arguing over property when one of them pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the other man in the stomach. The gunman fled southbound in a dark colored vehicle after the shooting.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he’s listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say as to what the property was that the men were originally fighting over.