Lanier HS staff member accused of inappropriate relationship with student

The employee has been removed from campus

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Lanier High School. (Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – Lanier High School is investigating a report of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a staff member, Principal Dr. Rick Flores said in a letter to parents on Monday.

Flores said the employee, who was not named in the letter, is no longer on campus.

The letter adds that SAISD is cooperating with a police investigation. The investigation’s findings will be reported to the Texas Education Agency.

“Please know, allegations of this nature are always taken extremely seriously,” Flores wrote in the letter.

SAISD did not tell KSAT if the staff member has been arrested, or what charges they may face.

The letter adds that Lanier High School staff are communicating with the student and their family “to ensure they receive the support and care they need.”

“The physical and emotional safety of our students is our utmost priority, and we will always act to protect those in our care,” Flores states.

