Man hospitalized after being shot in leg overnight, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Frio Street, not far from Interstate 10 and Garcia Park.

According to police, the man was shot somewhere else and then drove to the location where he called for help. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

SAPD said they’re also receiving conflicting information from both the victim and a female witness.

The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.