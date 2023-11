SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and killed a woman on the West Side on Monday evening.

The shooting happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of S. General McMullen.

Police said that a woman, 32, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

SAPD said the shooting is an ongoing investigation.

