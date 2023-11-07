2 more suspects arrested in connection with shooting death of woman on Southeast Side

Zephaniah Cleaver, 17, (left) and Demarcus Whitley, 18, (right) have each been charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – Two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman who was found in a field on the Southeast Side.

Zephaniah Cleaver, 17, and Demarcus Whitley, 18, have each been charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. Another suspect in the case, Calaseo Merci Brown, 20, was arrested last month and charged with murder.

Calaseo Merci Brown is accused of murder, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

Arrest warrant affidavits state the suspects were at the scene when Desiree Zaria Fisher, 24, was killed in the 5400 block of Southcross Ranch Road near Side Saddle Drive. Her body was found at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Police found multiple shell casings near her body, but no identifying information, according to affidavits. Officers said she had been in that position for an extended period of time.

Investigators spoke with multiple people who heard gunshots between the night of Aug. 3 and the morning of Aug. 4, but did not find someone who witnessed the shooting.

One person, however, said they saw two vehicles near the crime scene during the nighttime hours, the affidavit states.

The person said they heard gunshots fired from one of the vehicles toward the field, but they did not believe someone was hurt.

Detectives located surveillance footage of the interaction that appeared to show Brown in a white T-shirt. The affidavit states that detectives later spoke with witnesses and acquaintances who believed Brown was a suspect.

One person said they heard Brown say, “I’m finna kill this b****” before the shooting occurred, the affidavit states. At least two people also said they saw Fisher and Brown in her red Mercedez-Benz before the shooting.

GPS data placed the Mercedez-Benz at the crime scene just after midnight on Aug. 4, the affidavit states.

After Brown was arrested, he told police that Whitley was also sitting in the Mercedez-Benz, behind Fisher, when they drove to the murder scene, the affidavit states.

Brown also reported that Whitley shot her in the head before she fell to the ground, police said. She was allegedly shot multiple times by other suspects.

Brown said Cleaver “could have been” in the second vehicle at the scene but he “reported being too high to remember,” the affidavit states.

However, investigators said that based on information and evidence, Cleaver was involved in facilitating the shooting.

Investigators searched phone and social media records and found messages that read, “Devo (Whitley) pulled the trigger,” “K.o. (Brown) set it up,” and Cleaver “was there,” the affidavit states.

Whitley and Cleaver were arrested on Oct. 31 in Harris County but they have since been booked at the Bexar County Jail.

Whitley is also facing unrelated charges of evading arrest/detention and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records show. Cleaver is also facing a theft charge from, records show.

It is unclear if additional people will face charges in connection with the shooting.

Investigators believed Fisher and Brown were in a dating relationship, but a motive for the shooting was not revealed in the affidavit.

Read also: