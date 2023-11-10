56º
Two teens accused of making terroristic threats against Seguin High School

Teens were booked into the Guadalupe County Jail with bond set at $100,000

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File Photo - Seguin High School campus. (Google Street View)

SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police arrested two teens on Thursday who are accused of making threats against the high school.

Isaiah Heider, 18, and Franklin Napier, 19, are each charged with making a terroristic threat against a peace officer or judge.

A judge set bond for the teens at $100,000 each and they were booked into the Guadalupe County Jail.

According to Seguin police, Heider and Napier are accused of making the threats in a video that was circulated on social media.

Seguin police said out of “an abundance of caution” there would be an increased presence of law enforcement on campus today.

