Crime Stoppers offering up to $5K for information on October hit-and-run death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are seeking a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in early October.

Rogelio Mata Rodriguez, 63, was hit and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 6 in the 700 block of Bandera Road, not far from Culebra Road and St. Mary’s University.

According to police, Rodriguez was walking across Bandera Road when the driver of a tan 1998 GMC truck traveling northwest hit him while in the number one lane. Rodriguez was rushed to an area hospital, but he later died.

Police said the driver of the tan 1998 GMC truck failed to stop and render aid. The driver fled and has not been found.

Hit and run image 700 block of Bandera Road. (KSAT)

When located, the driver of the truck will be charged with failure to stop and render aid- resulting in death, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.