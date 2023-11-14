Peace corners creating safe space for students to deal with emotions

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new safe space for students to deal with their emotions and refocus their attention at Margil Elementary School.

The peace corner was developed by the nonprofit organization Communities in Schools of San Antonio.

It’s filled with books about emotion, comfortable seating and an emotion chart for kids.

“We serve over 160 campuses throughout the city and surrounding areas and we have tried to put as many corners in many of our campuses as possible,” said Jessica Weaver, president and CEO of Communities in Schools of San Antonio.

The space was created thanks to a donation from San Antonio Marketing firm, the CE Group.

“Children need to know most of all that there’s someone in their corner,” said Janet Holliday, President and CEO of the CE Group.

Communities in schools of San Antonio have already added these peace corners in Uvalde CISD.

“We have used this in many campuses when we first supported Uvalde right after the traumatic event the first thing we did was put peace corners into the schools in the summer because we know how important it is to have a space for our kids to feel safe and a place where kids can emotionally be myself and do this,” Weaver said.

The CE Group donated $4,000 to create these spaces and a public awareness campaign.

“I’m really excited for the new space. A lot of kiddos come from transitional housing and it’s a way for them to adjust to the classroom, adjust to education, a way for them to refocus and go back to class and have the best day that they can,” said Andrea Castaneda, principal at Margil Elementary School.