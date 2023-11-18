‘Neighborhoods are key:’ Broker associate weighs in on potential real estate impacts of SAISD closures

SAN ANTONIO – A broker associate in San Antonio said San Antonio ISD’s decision to approve “rightsizing” recommendations this week could impact the real estate market.

San Antonio is known for its small-town feel. And David Anderson, a broker associate in the city, said his buyers usually search for that.

“Families are drawn to homes because they know their kids do well,” Anderson said. “San Antonio is such a rich and diverse community, and the neighborhoods are so key to that.”

Anderson said purchasing a home comes down to what’s available, affordable and accessible to buyers. San Antonio’s real estate has steadied since the pandemic.

As SAISD moved forward with approving its staff’s “rightsizing” recommendations to allow the district to “more efficiently use its resources,” realtors like Anderson said this could affect the city’s future real estate market.

“Inventory and affordability are the two biggest factors that are driving the market,” Anderson said. “If the prices are just not pacing their ability to purchase, and they just can’t afford it -- it’s not unattainable.”

On Monday, the board approved a resolution including two withdrawn proposals, two withdrawn and modified proposals, seven modified proposals, and 14 sustained proposals. The district said this resizing would reallocate more resources to students, but families said it could change neighborhood identity.

Anderson said this decision will impact current homeowners and future homebuyers differently.

“Homeowners are being affected differently because their lives are being disrupted,” Anderson said. “So that’s much different than a buyer who’s entering a community.”

As San Antonio continues to grow and bleed more into Bexar County, Anderson said he’s seeing buyers lean into neighborhoods on the far West Side, the Northeast Side and the far South Side.

“That’s where people are moving to,” Anderson said.

To read the full decision from the SAISD board, click here.