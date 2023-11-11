SAISD board to vote on proposed school closures Monday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD on Friday announced its final recommendations on school closures.

The school board will deliberate and vote on the recommendations at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The rightsizing decision summaries were sent in a letter to families and staff members. In the letter, the district distributed a video presentation it will share during the board meeting and provided an overview, which includes two withdrawn proposals; two withdrawn and modified proposals; seven modified proposals, and 14 sustained proposals.

Thirty-three schools are proposed to receive additional students and staff, although students always have the ability to choice-in or transfer to schools of their preference.

“We deeply appreciate everyone who gave input into the initial recommendation to our rightsizing study,” SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said in the letter. “We recognize the range of emotions that surround this work, and we want to respect your contributions by sharing the final recommendation, with changes, that we intend to give to the board on the evening of Monday, Nov. 13. As you read through these changes to the final recommendation, we hope you feel that your voices were heard and considered.”

Following are the final recommendations as provided by the district in a news release:

Withdraw:

Collins Garden – Remains Open

Collins Garden Elementary remains open and continues to serve as a neighborhood school.

Pershing – Remains Open

Pershing Elementary remains open and continues to serve as a neighborhood school.

Withdraw and Modify:

Ogden/Rodriguez Montessori – Ogden Remains Open and Rodriguez Co-locates

Ogden Elementary remains open and receives Rodriguez Montessori Elementary as a co-located school at the Ogden campus. Rodriguez continues to offer the dual-language program.

Riverside Park/Green/Bonham – Riverside Park Remains Open, Green Closes and Bonham Expands

Riverside Park Elementary remains open. Green Elementary closes, and its location becomes the expansion site for Bonham Academy. Green students attend Riverside Park and are given priority enrollment if they wish to attend Bonham at Green (PK-2) or Bonham (3-8).

Modify:

Baskin – Delayed Closure

Baskin Elementary has a delayed closure until the new wing is completed at Maverick Elementary.

Carroll/Miller/Gates/M.L. King – Carroll Delayed Closure, Gates Closes, Miller Closes, M. L. King Moves

Carroll Early Childhood Education Center delays closure until the new M.L. King Academy is completed. Gates Elementary closes in 2024-25, and its location temporarily becomes M.L. King Academy until the new MLK facility is renovated. Miller Elementary closes, and all students within the neighborhood attend Smith. Dual-language students living within the Gates, MLK, and Hirsch attendance areas attend MLK at Gates, which will offer a dual-language program.

Foster/Schenck – Foster Closes and Schenck Moves

Foster Elementary closes in 2024-25, and its location temporarily becomes Schenck Elementary until the new Schenck facility is renovated. Foster Elementary students in the Ball and Highland Hills elementary attendance areas return to their home schools in 2024-25.

Highland Park – Closes and Repurposed

Highland Park Elementary closes at the end of 2023-24, and students attend Japhet and Highland Hills.

Steele Montessori – Moves

Steele Montessori moves to a new location, and this new location is determined at a later time after community input.

Sustained:

Early Childhood Centers: Knox, Nelson, Tynan – Close and Repurposed

Close all early childhood centers to return early childhood programs back to their home campuses.

Gonzales/Twain – Gonzales Closes and Twain Expands

Close Gonzales Early Childhood Center to return early childhood programs back to their home campuses. Twain will expand into the vacated Gonzales building to accommodate their extensive waitlist. Gonzales students who want to attend Twain are given priority enrollment.

Beacon Hill/Cotton Academy – Beacon Hill Closes and Merges with Cotton Academy

Merge Beacon Hill and Cotton academies with PK-2 students at Beacon Hill and 3-8 at Cotton Academy.

Douglass – Closes and Repurposed

Close Douglass Elementary, and students attend Herff Elementary.

Forbes – Closes and Repurposed

Close Forbes Elementary, and students attend Ball and Highland Hills elementaries.

Huppertz – Closes and Repurposed

Close Huppertz Elementary, and students will attend Woodlawn Hills Elementary and Fenwick Academy.

Japhet – Redesigned

Redesign Japhet Academy as a PK-5 elementary. Students in grades 6-8 will attend Hot Wells Middle School.

Lowell/Kelly – Lowell Closes and Merges with Kelly

Merge Lowell Middle School with Kelly Elementary and redesign the Lowell facility as a unified PK-8 academy, initially with PK-2 at Kelly and 3-8 at Lowell. Following renovation of Lowell, PK-8 will reside at Kelly Academy at Lowell.

Lamar – Closes and Repurposed

Close Lamar Elementary, and students will attend Hawthorne Academy.

Storm – Closes and Repurposed

Close Storm Elementary, and students will attend Sarah King and Barkley-Ruiz elementaries.

Washington – Redesigned

Redesign Washington Elementary as PK-5, and 6th-grade students will attend Davis Middle School.

CAST Med – Co-located

Co-locate a new CAST-affiliated school at CAST Med High School.

The district said that the final recommendation is the result of a resolution the SAISD Board of Trustees approved on June 20, which was informed by two long-term trends. The first was declining enrollment due to a combination of decreasing birth rates and a lack of housing affordable to families with school-aged children. The second was a reluctance over the years to reduce the number of schools as student enrollment declined. Today, SAISD operates a higher number of buildings per student compared with similar school districts across the region and the country.

In its resolution, the board expressed concern about the consequences of these two trends, which they believed resulted in a growing and unintended inequitable distribution of resources among students. The resolution called for district staff to conduct a study to re-evaluate and optimize the district’s resources, considering the changing demographics and the evolving needs of students.

In response, district staff drafted the values and criteria it could use as a framework to conduct the study and held 14 meetings to gather community feedback on the framework. Based on public input, the district substantially revised the framework, and then applied it to develop an initial rightsizing recommendation. The initial proposal was presented to the board on Sept. 18. The district followed the presentation with a second phase of engagement and held another 23 neighborhood meetings, located mainly at the affected schools.

In addition to these neighborhood meetings, SAISD held numerous meetings with various stakeholders, including neighborhood associations, faith-based groups, the San Antonio Alliance and the Schools our Students Deserve Coalition, state, county and local elected officials, and multiple advisory committees and councils within the district.

In total, SAISD spent 146 days, which amounts to nearly five months, developing, presenting, discussing, and deliberating over the study. The final recommendation includes substantial adjustments to its Sept. 18 proposal, and the modifications align with the criteria and priorities established in the framework.

If approved by the board, the implementation of the proposal will result in a major transformation, allowing the district to reimagine the way it supports all students so both children and educators benefit.

“We are at a pivotal point in the history of SAISD, and these recommendations were not made lightly,” Aquino said in the letter. “These shifts in our educational journey are not just about closing doors but opening new ones. The rightsizing study was driven by our long-term vision of enhancing the educational experience for all students.”

For more information on the history and purpose of the study, visit www.saisd.net/rightsizing.