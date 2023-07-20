San Antonio’s real estate market steadied out since pandemic, but Texas is top of mind for buyers

SAN ANTONIO – Realtor David Anderson said Texas is top of mind for buyers nationwide.

“A million dollars in California is a whole lot different than a million dollars in San Antonio,” Anderson said.

And new data proves it. By using Google search data, SelfStorage.com put out that it found that Texas had the highest Google search volume for states Americans want to move to.

While Anderson said the real estate market has since slowed down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said with hundreds of homes in San Antonio on the market, he hasn’t had trouble selling.

“It’s still a seller’s market,” Anderson said. “We’re actually in a better position now than we were in ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19.”

Anderson said 2020 through 2022 were unprecedented years for real estate, but now that the market has cooled off, Anderson said some San Antonio zip codes still have soaring high prices.

Just last week, between July 10 and July 16, the San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that 528 homes were sold. That’s up from 340 the week before.

“We experienced the two greatest years in real estate history in our country,” Anderson said. “Buyers and sellers can see it’s still a strong market.”

But in Texas, Anderson said high-interest rates and home prices are a problem for buyers.

“The home appreciation, the prices are going up so rapidly, they’re still continuing the grow. Any benefit that you would gain from waiting on your interest, you lose on the increase in the price of the home,” Anderson said.

But Anderson said if you’re looking to buy, the time is now.

“It costs you more to wait,” Anderson said.