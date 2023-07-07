San Antonio ZIP code has one of biggest home value increases in Texas, report says

The real estate market may be plateauing somewhat compared to the pandemic boom fueled by low-interest rates and low inventory, but prices are still much higher than they were a few years ago. And there’s one San Antonio ZIP code that’s really standing out from the others.

Texas Real Estate Source analyzed housing data from ZIP codes across the state to find which areas have increased the most in value in recent years.

According to the data, San Antonio ZIP code 78203 saw a 235% increase in average home prices from 2016 to 2023, making it the ZIP code with the second-highest home value increase in the state during that time period.

The only Texas ZIP code with a higher increase in home values was 78954, which covers Round Top in Fayette County. Average home prices in that area shot up 251% from 2016 to 2023.

Here are the top 10 ZIP codes with the highest increase in home values from 2016-2023 based on Texas Real Estate Source’s data:

78954 - ZIP code in Round Top, Fayette County, which covers properties in Winedale, Walhalla, and Warrenton. Average home prices in this area have shot up by a staggering 251% from $301,002 in 2016 to $1,055,259 in 2023.

78203 - Comprised of the Arena District, the Historic Gardens, and Nevada Street, this ZIP Code in central San Antonio saw average home prices surge by 235% from $55,287 in 2016 to $185,505 in 2023.

75215 - Taking the third spot on the list is the 75215 ZIP code in Central Dallas. Consisting of Cedars, Wheatly Place, and William Blair Jr. Park, average prices here have shot up by 228% from $51,256 in 2016 to $169,013 in 2023.

75216 - Moving down to southern Dallas, this area consists of Joppa and Cedar Crest. House prices here have risen by 220%, with an average price of $57,034 in 2016 rising to $182,338 in 2023.

75212 - This ZIP code includes Westmoreland Heights and West Dallas, which has seen average home prices rise by 218% from 2016 to 2023.

75401 - Northeast of Dallas, this area includes Greenville, Floyd, Neylandville, and White Rock. Average house prices in this area have increased by 208% between 2016 and 2023.

76105 - This area within Fort Worth consists of Stop Six, Burchill, El Poly Pyramid, and Mitchell Boulevard, where the average house price here has jumped by 204%.

76104 - A neighboring ZIP code to seventh place, this area consisting of Hillside Morningside, Fairmount-Southside Historic District, and Morningside has seen average home prices increase by 197%.

75210 - This ZIP code consists of the South Dallas Neighborhood and Fair Park. Average home prices here have risen by 195% from 2016-2023.

75203 - This ZIP code in the Dallas area includes homes in Cedar Heights, Lakeside Cliff Park, and Dallas Zoo and has seen the average home price rise by 189%.

It may sound like good news for sellers but increases in home prices are not always welcomed news for San Antonio residents because it also raises property taxes.

The 78203 ZIP code sits between Central and East Side San Antonio.

Last year KSAT reported on progress in the area that has led to higher rents and housing costs. One local said new condominiums and renovated homes on the East Side were raising the price of existing homes.

Robert Melvin, president and CEO of San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside told KSAT at that time that it would take thoughtful planning and assuring residents they’re not alone in facing the changes and challenges brought on by the growth around them.

