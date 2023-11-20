76º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘I hope Bobcats show out’: Texas State students excited to host first presidential debate

Texas State is the first Texas location selected to host a presidential debate

Daniela Ibarra, Producer/Content Creator

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Texas State University, Presidential Debate, Vote 2024, Kelly Damphousse, San Marcos, Higher Education, Politics, Elections
Texas State is the first Texas location selected to host a presidential debate (KSAT)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University’s Strahan Arena is no stranger to pivotal moments — and next fall, it will be the site of the first presidential debate.

“We’re glad that we have the first presidential debate because we know that that will be the one that will probably be the most watched,” said Texas State President Dr. Kelly Damphousse.

With the debate set for Sept. 16, 2024, the university is set to make history as the first Texas location selected for a presidential debate. It’s also the only state university to have graduated a U.S. president — Lyndon B. Johnson.

“We thought that we had a real opportunity to showcase Texas through the lens of the place that made him who he was,” said Damphousse.

Damphousse estimates the debate will cost around $5 million and hopes supporters and alumni will help with the history-making event.

The university’s selection is getting students and first-time voters excited.

“People are talking about it,” said student Jared Olivares. “We’re all going to miss class to go see it. I mean, it’s amazing.”

Amelia Balfour is also looking forward to next fall.

“I’m not really super in-tune with a lot of political events, so the fact that it’ll be so easily accessible is going to be really cool,” she said.

Some students, like Amari Walker, were surprised the university was chosen.

“We’re not, you know, UT or A&M,” she said. “So I’m just kind of wondering why, but it’s pretty cool.”

As the arena known for hosting basketball games and graduations prepares for a national audience, Olivares is excited to show school pride.

“I hope Bobcats show out,” he said. “I hope, you know, the residents come out, and it’s going to be a lovely day.”

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Texas State University will hold first 2024 presidential debate

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email