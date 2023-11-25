Homeowner shot while trying to scare off car burglars in Northwest Side neighborhood

A man was shot while trying to stop three people from breaking into a vehicle in the 6300 block of Bowman Ridge on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while trying to stop three people from breaking into a vehicle in a neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man caught the three car burglars on camera outside his home in the 6300 block of Bowman Ridge, near De Zavala Road and JV Bacon Parkway, at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

He went outside to scare them off, and at some point, a gun battle ensued, police said. The homeowner was shot once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

The three burglars, who appeared to be males, fled on foot after the shooting. They left the stolen car they arrived in behind, police said.

Police searched for them on the ground and by air, but they were unable to locate them.

This is the second violent incident involving a man trying to stop car burglars in two days.

On Thursday evening, a man was stabbed while trying to stop juveniles who broke into a car in the 500 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive, police said. Those juveniles were also not located.