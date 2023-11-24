44º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man stabbed while trying to stop car burglars on West Side, police say

Victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: West Side, SAPD, Crime
A man was stabbed while trying to stop juveniles who allegedly broke into a car on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in the 500 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed while trying to stop juveniles who allegedly broke into a car on Thursday night on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the incident happened after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive.

According to a sergeant at the scene, a couple of juveniles were seen breaking into a car. A male relative of the car owner then yelled at the juveniles and chased them on foot.

When the man caught up to the juveniles, a fight broke out and he was stabbed in the back by one of the burglars, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The juveniles fled the scene and were not located.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter