Man stabbed while trying to stop car burglars on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed while trying to stop juveniles who allegedly broke into a car on Thursday night on the West Side.

San Antonio police said the incident happened after 11 p.m. in the 500 block of North Gen. McMullen Drive.

According to a sergeant at the scene, a couple of juveniles were seen breaking into a car. A male relative of the car owner then yelled at the juveniles and chased them on foot.

When the man caught up to the juveniles, a fight broke out and he was stabbed in the back by one of the burglars, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The juveniles fled the scene and were not located.

