Man shot in chest at apartment complex on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the chest on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to a Methodist Emergency Care clinic on De Zavala Road near Interstate 10, after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was with a relative and had been dropped off at an apartment complex. That’s when, police say, the man got out of the vehicle and left, only shortly to return after gunshots were fired.

Police said the relative heard the gunshots and saw the victim run back to the vehicle for help. The relative quickly drove the victim to the emergency care clinic for assistance.

SAPD said they searched for a crime scene at the apartments, but so far have not found anything. No arrests have been made in the case.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing.